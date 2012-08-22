FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB rate cut hopes drive Euribor rates to new lows
#Financials
August 22, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

ECB rate cut hopes drive Euribor rates to new lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates
fell to all-time lows on Wednesday on expectations the European
Central Bank will cut its interest rates as soon as next month
to help combat the euro zone crisis.
    The fall extended a downtrend in interbank rates that began
late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap
longer-term cash.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.310
percent from 0.318 percent on Tuesday.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.582
percent from 0.591 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 ticked down to 0.092 percent from 0.094 percent.
Eonia overnight rates fell to 0.103 percent from 0.109
percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  rose to 0.762 percent from 0.754
percent, while overnight dollar rates dipped to 0.315 percent
from 0.316 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted them to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 327 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 543 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

