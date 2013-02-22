FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates ease as euro zone economy seen shrinking
February 22, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates ease as euro zone economy seen shrinking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Friday after fresh signs of economic weakness
dealt a blow to euro zone recovery hopes, raising prospects that
the European Central Bank may cut interest rates further to
jump-start the economy.
    Hopes the euro zone might emerge from recession soon were
dealt a blow on Friday, when the European Commission said the
euro zone will not return to growth until 2014. 
    A recent rise in the euro foreign exchange rate has fuelled
market expectations that the ECB could react by cutting interest
rates further or deploying other forms of policy easing.
    However, comments by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer
on Tuesday that "there is no particular interest in cutting
rates by a few cents if it only impacts Germany or core
countries" have tempered expectations of a rate cut.
 
    On Friday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.218 percent from 0.220 percent.
    The six-month rate dipped to 0.352 percent from 0.354
percent. The one-week rate bucked the trend and
edged up to 0.081 percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate also rose on Thursday to 0.070 percent from
0.069 percent the previous day.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48700 percent from 0.48364 percent and one-week
rates falling to 0.31900 percent from 0.32364 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

