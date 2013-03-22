FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates rise as markets watch for Cyprus deal
March 22, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates rise as markets watch for Cyprus deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Friday as financial markets waited to see if
Cyprus could clinch a bailout deal by a Monday deadline set by
the European Central Bank.
    The ECB said it could only approve emergency funding for
Cypriot banks beyond Monday if an EU/IMF programme is in place
to ensure their solvency and for that Cyprus needs to come up
with a plan to raise 5.8 billion euros. 
    The parliament will meet on Friday to debate a raft of
government crisis measures, including the creation of a
"Solidarity Fund" of state assets, the imposition of capital
controls and measures to address the island's stricken banks.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to
0.215 percent from 0.211 percent.
    The six-month rate rose to 0.339 percent from 0.334 percent,
while the one-week rate increased to 0.088 percent
from 0.085 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to
0.062 percent from 0.065 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.51300 percent from 0.51200 percent and one-week
rates up to 0.33100 percent from 0.32700 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at around 370 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    ($1 = 0.7760 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
