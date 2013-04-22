Euribor rates steady as ECB rate decision looms

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Monday as markets wait for fresh indications on whether the European Central Bank will cut official interest rates next month. The ECB left rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. Over the weekend, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said economic data was not positive, but added that since the ECB had little ammunition left, it should think about when to use it. ECB policymakers have indicated the bank is not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero. The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets. The ECB has also assured banks it will continue to supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.208 percent. The six-month rate stayed at 0.322 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.083 percent from 0.080 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates easing to 0.476 percent from 0.478 percent and one-week rates dipping to 0.303 percent from 0.304 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system fell to 331 billion euros, the lowest level since the ECB flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a year ago, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)