Key Euribor rate halts slide as euro zone perks up
August 22, 2013 / 9:23 AM / in 4 years

Key Euribor rate halts slide as euro zone perks up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate steadied on Thursday, halting a two-day fall as
surveys showed business activity across the euro zone picked up
this month, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to ease
policy further.
    Survey compiler Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 51.7 from last month's 50.5. It
was the highest reading since June 2011 and beat all predictions
in a Reuters poll whose median forecast was for 50.9.
    "After emerging from recession in Q2, growth is now
accelerating markedly in the euro zone," Berenberg economist
Christian Schulz said in a research note, adding he saw a rising
chance of the ECB revising up its growth forecasts in September.
    The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5.
    Last month, the ECB said it would keep its interest rates at
record lows for an "extended period" - its first use of forward
guidance. But the stronger PMI eases pressure on the central
bank to cut its main rate below 0.5 percent.
    On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held steady at 0.224 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.343
percent from 0.341 percent, while the one-week rate
 ticked up to 0.105 percent from 0.100 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate was unchanged at 0.078 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50167 percent from 0.50000 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.30667 percent from 0.30167 percent .
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 256 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
    A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
 
    The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
