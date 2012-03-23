Cash glut pulls down Euribor rates to 20-month lows

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit their lowest level since July 2010 on Friday as the wave of European Central Bank three-year cash recently pumped into the financial system pulled down market rates. Euribor rates have dropped by more than 40 percent as a result of the 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans the ECB has poured into financial markets since December. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.808 percent from 0.817 percent the previous day, hitting their lowest level since July 2010. Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.112 percent from 1.120 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.448 percent from 1.455 percent. One-week rates bucked the trend remaining at 0.320 percent, while overnight rates climbed for the first time in over a week to 0.352 percent from 0.348 percent. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the foreseeable future and official interest rates at their current record low of 1 percent. Banks are parking much of the excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility, with the latest data showing the amount at 763 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)