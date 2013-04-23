Euribor rates down as weak data points to ECB rate cut

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Tuesday after business sentiment in the euro zone's largest economy, Germany, took a hit in April, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further. A sharp drop in German business activity overshadowed an easing downturn in France in April, surveys showed on Tuesday, raising concerns over a further economic contraction in the euro zone. "The data is sufficiently weak to up the pressure on the ECB to cut rates in June," Lena Komileva, chief economist at G+ Economics, said in a note to clients. "With Germany unable to offset the austerity and credit crunch drag on growth in the periphery, and with excess capacity growing and business expectations falling, the only question is why the ECB has not cut rates already," she said. The ECB left rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.207 percent from 0.208 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.320 percent from 0.322 percent and the one-week rate edged up to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.477 percent from 0.476 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.303 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking rose to 338 billion euros, just above the lowest level since the ECB flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a year ago, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)