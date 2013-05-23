FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Euribor rate steady as prospects for ECB action eyed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate steady as prospects for ECB action eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained unchanged on Thursday, finding a floor
after a steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary
easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic
data.
    Business surveys showed on Thursday that the downturn across
euro zone businesses eased slightly this month, although a
dearth of new orders means the bloc's economy is likely to
contract again in the second quarter. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained
unchanged at 0.199 percent, having fallen from 0.203 percent to
0.198 percent in four sessions before edging up on Wednesday.
    The six-month rate was steady at 0.293 percent and the
one-week rate inched higher to 0.083 percent from
0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.083
percent from 0.076 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46333 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.28444 percent from 0.28556 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 271 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.