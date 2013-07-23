FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates continue to tick up as markets assess ECB guidance
July 23, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Euribor rates continue to tick up as markets assess ECB guidance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates edged higher on Tuesday, extending gains since some
European Central Bank policymakers qualified the bank's use of
forward guidance on low interest rates.
    Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
    But senior ECB policymakers have since qualified the forward
guidance, with Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann saying the ECB has
not "tied itself to the mast" with the vow. 
    Euribor rates have been trending higher since Weidmann's
remarks on July 11.
    On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked up to 0.224 percent from 0.221 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.340 percent
from 0.334 percent and the one-week rate inched up
to 0.105 percent from 0.100 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 rose to 0.101 percent from 0.098 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48167 percent from 0.47833 percent and one-week
rates to 0.30000 percent from 0.29833 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 237 billion euros, but is still high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate". 
    The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

