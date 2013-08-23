Key Euribor rate rises as ECB's Nowotny dampens rate cut hopes

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Friday after a European Central Bank policymaker said he did not see many arguments now for the ECB to cut interest rates. The conservative tone from ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny came after a survey on Thursday showed business activity across the euro zone picked up this month at a faster pace than expected. "From my personal point of view, I would not see many arguments now for a rate cut," Nowotny told Bloomberg in an interview conducted on Thursday and published on the Bloomberg website on Friday. The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.344 percent from 0.343 percent, while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.105 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.50667 percent from 0.50167 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.30667 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 248 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level. The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)