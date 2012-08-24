FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates fall to new lows on ECB rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates
fell to new all-time lows on Friday as weak economic surveys
bolstered expectations the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro
zone crisis.
    The fall in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates
that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets
with cheap longer-term loans.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.295
percent from 0.303 percent on Thursday.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.564
percent from 0.572 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 were steady at 0.092 percent, while Eonia
overnight rates edged up to 0.108 from 0.103 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.752 percent from 0.755
percent, while overnight dollar rates eased to 0.312 percent
from 0.315 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 330 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 528 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

