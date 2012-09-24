FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor slips as rate cut hopes persist
#Financials
September 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor slips as rate cut hopes persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates slipped on Monday to 0.225 percent on expectations for
further easing by the European Central Bank as new data showed
that Germany, Europe's biggest economy, was weakening further.
    German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive
month in September to its lowest level since early 2010,
indicating that the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of weak euro
states has failed to convince firms the worst of the crisis is
behind them. 
    The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said the euro
zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had
previously expected. 
    On Sunday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
downplayed expectations for a near-term rate cut, saying recent
economic and inflation data do not justify another cut in
interest rates, adding that confidence was returning. 
 
    Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late
last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. 
    On Monday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.225 percent from 0.228 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also eased, slipping
to 0.452 percent from 0.457 percent. One-week rates
 ticked higher to 0.085 percent while Eonia
overnight rates slipped to 0.095 percent from 0.097
percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  eased to 0.608 percent from 0.609
percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.311 percent from
0.305 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 306 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 550 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)

