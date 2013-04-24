Euribor rates dip as data boosts case for ECB cut

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Wednesday after data showed deteriorating German business sentiment and a drop in loan demand, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further. German business morale fell in April for the second consecutive month, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll. Loan demand in the euro zone also tumbled in the first three months of the year, an ECB survey showed. The ECB left rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.206 percent from 0.207 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.079 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.477 percent and one-week rates edging up to 0.305 percent from 0.303 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking dipped to 331 billion euros, equalling the lowest level since the ECB flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a year ago, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)