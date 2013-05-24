Key Euribor rate firms, finding floor after downshift

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate firmed slightly on Friday, finding a floor after a steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank after weak economic data. Business surveys on Thursday suggested the downturn across euro zone businesses eased slightly this month, although a dearth of new orders means the bloc's economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, firmed to 0.2 percent from 0.199 percent, bumping along a support level after a steady downtrend since mid-March. The six-month rate edged up to 0.294 percent from 0.293 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.46111 percent from 0.46333 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.28444 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 268 billion euros ($346 billion), helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)