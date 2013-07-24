FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates edge up as PMI points to euro zone growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates edge up as PMI points to euro zone growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Wednesday after surveys suggested euro zone
private industry returned to growth in July, easing pressure on
the European Central Bank to further loosen monetary policy.
    Markit's flash Eurozone Composite PMI, based on surveys of
thousands of companies across the region and a reliable
indicator of growth, jumped to an 18-month high of 50.4 in July
from 48.7 in June. 
    The bounce back to growth supported the rise in interbank
rates, which had already been trending higher since Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann said on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself
to the mast" with its forward guidance on low interest rates.
    Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked up to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.343 percent
from 0.340 percent and the one-week rate inched up
to 0.107 percent from 0.105 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 rose to 0.105 percent from 0.101 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48500 percent from 0.48167 percent and one-week
rates to 0.30333 percent from 0.30000 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 237 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate". 
    The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.