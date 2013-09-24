Key Euribor rate steady after Draghi comments

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Tuesday following European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's nod toward the possibility of a new injection of funds into the banking sector. Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in the euro zone but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last week. Latest business surveys have supported the picture of an economic recovery in Europe that will be steady but sluggish and the bank is anxious to prevent a rise in market rates from hampering growth. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held at 0.221 percent. The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.336 percent from 0.337 percent, while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.100 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Monday to 0.080 percent from 0.078 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 219 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)