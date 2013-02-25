FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates fall after thin LTRO payback
February 25, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates fall after thin LTRO payback

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Monday after banks said they would return less
than expected of 3-year crisis loans to the European Central
Bank, in a sign that the banking system is only slowly weaning
itself off central bank money.
    Banks will return 61 billion euros this week - less than
half the average expectation in a Reuters poll - of the 530
billion they took a year ago in the second installment of 3-year
crisis loans from the ECB.
    Lower payback means the banking system will be awash in cash
and that excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep
downward pressure on market interest rates.
    On Monday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.213 percent from 0.218 percent.
    The six-month rate decreased to 0.343 percent from 0.352
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.081
percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up on Friday,
to 0.071 percent from 0.070 percent the previous day.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49300 percent from 0.48700 percent and one-week
rates steady at 0.31900 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system remains high at 477 billion euros. ECB President Mario
Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates
face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200
billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

