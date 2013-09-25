FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate steady as ECB damps easing expectations
September 25, 2013 / 9:24 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate steady as ECB damps easing expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday after
European Central Bank policymakers played down speculation of
the ECB flooding markets with additional long-term funds in the
near term.
    Several ECB policymakers makers said on Tuesday nothing had
been decided and that the central bank had not even discussed
any specific steps to channel more money to banks.
    The comments came after ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on
Monday the central bank was ready to use any instrument,
"including another LTRO, if needed" to ensure market rates do
not cripple the nascent recovery.
    Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest
rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last
week. 
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held steady at 0.221 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.337
percent from 0.336 percent and the one-week rate 
ticked up to 0.101 percent from 0.100 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate fell on Tuesday to 0.077 percent from 0.080
percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 218 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.  
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

