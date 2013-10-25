FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Euribor rate rises as excess liquidity falls
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate rises as excess liquidity falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Friday as the amount of excess liquidity
in the financial system dropped further below a key benchmark.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - dropped to 186.8 billion
euros, the second day in a row that it was below the 200 billion
euro threshold, where it starts to put upward pressure on market
rates. 
    The fall took it to the lowest level since September 2011,
well before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros
of long-term loans.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
    The central bank has previously said it is prepared to pump
more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start
charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates
rise too quickly for comfort.
    Recent comments by policymakers, however, have discounted
the possibility of that happening soon. ECB Executive Board
member Yves Mersch said on Thursday the central bank saw signs
of improvement in bank funding, which means it may not have to
deploy further stimulus measures. 
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.228 percent from 0.225 percent.
    The one-week rate edged up to 0.102 percent
from 0.101 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate
 rose to 0.345 percent from 0.343 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose on Thursday to 0.096 percent
from 0.094 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.