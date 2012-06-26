FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rates steady at 2-year lows
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Key Euribor rates steady at 2-year lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates were steady at two-year lows on Tuesday, held down
by growing expectations for an ECB interest rate cut and the
central bank's fresh move to make it easier for troubled banks
to access its ultra-cheap funding.
    The ECB loosened its rules on Friday on accepting
traditionally hard-to-value Asset-Backed Securities in its
lending operations, a move expected to provide struggling banks
with at least an extra 100 billion euros of usable collateral.
(for story click ) 
    Money market rates have more than halved since the central
bank flooded the money market with over a trillion euros of
cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in
recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates
 have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
    With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. 
    A cut in the ECB deposit rate - which policymakers have
backed in recent weeks - would lower that floor.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, remained
at 0.653 percent, which is the lowest since April 2010. 
    Six-month Euribor rates rose to 0.928 percent
from 0.926 percent. Shorter-term one week rates,
continued to hover near all-time lows remaining at 0.323
percent, while overnight rates climbed to 0.328 percent
from 0.325 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  climbed to 0.966 percent, overnight
rates jumped to 0.341 percent from 0.332 percent.
    ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that
the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up
room for a further drop in market rates. 
    "Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary
policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
told the Financial Times last week. (for story click
 )  
    "It was discussed at the last Governing Council meeting and
I would expect the next council to discuss it again," he added.
    Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough. 
    The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
    High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 737
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 750 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
