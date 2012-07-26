REFILE-Euribor rates fall to new lows on rate cut expectations

(Corrects date in dateline to July 26 from July 27) FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit all-time lows on Thursday, driven down by a growing belief the ECB could cut its already record low interest rates again in the coming months and even start charging banks to deposit spare cash with it. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. The ECB hopes its unprecedented move will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Last week ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure also suggested it charge banks to deposit. Although some money market experts fear the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a growing belief the ECB could continue to cut rates, has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.422 percent from 0.427 percent. Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.708 percent from 0.712 percent. Shorter-term one week rates remained unchanged at 0.109 percent and overnight rates inched up 0.114 percent from 0.113 percent. Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates , are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they pay. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.899 percent from 0.911 percent, while overnight dollar rates inched up to 0.332 percent from to 0.331 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's deposit facility to banks' current accounts last week. But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the money has started to stabilise. A total of 337 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 519 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)