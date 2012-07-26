FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 26, 2012 / 9:19 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Euribor rates fall to new lows on rate cut expectations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline to July 26 from July 27)
    FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit all-time lows on Thursday, driven down by a
growing belief the ECB could cut its already record low interest
rates again in the coming months and even start charging banks
to deposit spare cash with it.
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank. 
    The ECB hopes its unprecedented move will nurture a return
of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look
for more profitable options. Last week ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure also suggested it charge banks to
deposit. 
    Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a
growing belief the ECB could continue to cut rates, has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time
low of 0.422 percent from 0.427 percent. 
    Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
 fell to 0.708 percent from 0.712 percent.
Shorter-term one week rates remained unchanged at
0.109 percent and overnight rates inched up 0.114
percent from 0.113 percent.
    Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor
rates they pay. 
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.899 percent from 0.911
percent, while overnight dollar rates inched up to 0.332 percent
from to 0.331 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's
deposit facility to banks' current accounts last week.
    But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has started to stabilise.
    A total of 337 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 519 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

