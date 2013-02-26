FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates fall after Italy election stalemate
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates fall after Italy election stalemate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Tuesday after a protest vote by Italians left the
euro zone's third-largest economy facing a vacuum and threatened
a renewal of the currency currency bloc's crisis.
    The Italian stock market also fell and state borrowing costs
rose on Tuesday as investors took fright at political deadlock
after the stunning election that saw a protest party lead the
poll and no group had a clear majority in parliament.
    The political development came after the European Central
Bank said on Friday banks would return less than expected of
3-year crisis loans to the ECB - a sign the euro zone banking
system is only slowly weaning itself off central bank money.
    Lower payback means the banking system will be awash in cash
and that excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep
downward pressure on market interest rates.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
dipped to 0.210 percent from 0.213 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.338 percent from 0.343 percent,
while the one-week rate eased to 0.080 percent
from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dropped to
0.064 percent from 0.071 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50700 percent from 0.49300 percent and one-week
rates increasing to 0.32000 percent from 0.31900 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system remains high at 467 billion euros. ECB President Mario
Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates
face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200
billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

