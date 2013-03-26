FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates steady as ECB allows emergency funds for Cyprus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates steady as ECB allows emergency funds for Cyprus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were little changed on Tuesday after the European Central
Bank said it had decided to give Cypriot banks access to
emergency funding, removing the prospect of financial meltdown
on the island.
    Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal in the early hours of
Monday, easing the worst fears of lending freezing up due to
increasing distrust between banks.
    In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to
shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on
uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians.
    The ECB said emergency liquidity would be provided to
Cyprus' banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to
0.213 percent on Tuesday from 0.214 percent.
    The six-month rate edged up to 0.337 percent from 0.336
percent, and the one-week rate rose to 0.09
percent from 0.088 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
rose to 0.064 percent from 0.061 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.51111 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.33000 percent from 0.33100 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 371 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.