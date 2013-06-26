FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates dip as ECB says policy exit distant
June 26, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates dip as ECB says policy exit distant

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Wednesday after the European Central Bank said an
exit from its crisis-fighting policies was distant.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank is ready to
take fresh action if needed, dousing expectations it could
follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead and set out a plan to
unwinding growth-supporting measures.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday
the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central
bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later
this year. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.222
percent from 0.225 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.343 percent from
0.345 percent and the one-week rate remained
unchanged at 0.105 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
dipped to 0.079 percent from 0.084 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.45556 percent from 0.45889 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.29333 percent from 0.29444 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 248 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

