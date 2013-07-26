FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate rises after data buoys recovery hopes
July 26, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Key Euribor rate rises after data buoys recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate ticked up on Friday after recent economic data
suggested the euro zone economy could be turning a corner,
easing pressure on the European Central Bank to further loosen
monetary policy.
    French consumer confidence rose to a three month high in
July, data showed on Friday.
    Earlier in the week, Markit's flash Eurozone Composite
purchasing managers' index jumped to an 18-month high in July
and German business morale also rose slightly more than
expected.  
    The bounce supported the interbank rates, which had already
been trending higher since Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to the mast" with its
forward guidance on low interest rates.
    Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.226 percent from 0.225 percent.
    The six-month rate ticked down to 0.343
percent from 0.344 percent while the one-week rate 
rose to 0.109 percent from 0.108 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate decreased to 0.098 percent from 0.104 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.48833 percent from 0.49000 percent and one-week
rates down to 0.30167 from 0.30333 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 230 billion euros, but is still high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate". 
    The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

