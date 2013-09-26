FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate steady as ECB damps easing expectations
September 26, 2013 / 9:13 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate steady as ECB damps easing expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Thursday after
European Central Bank policymakers played down speculation of
the ECB flooding markets with additional long-term funds in the
near term.
    ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on Monday the central bank was
ready to use any instrument, "including another LTRO, if needed"
to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery.
    But several ECB policymakers dampened expectations for
imminent action on Tuesday, saying nothing had been decided and
that the central bank had not even discussed any specific steps
to channel more money to banks.
    Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest
rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last
week. 
    Loans to households and companies in the euro zone
contracted further in August, ECB data showed on Thursday, 
indicating that the currency bloc's recovery is still fragile.
    On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
held steady at 0.221 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate remained at 0.337
percent while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.102
percent from 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
was unchanged at 0.077 percent on Wednesday.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 215 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.  
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

