FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB cash pulls Euribor rates to fresh 20-month low
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

ECB cash pulls Euribor rates to fresh 20-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit a fresh 20-month low on Tuesday, weighed down
by excess cash the European Central Bank has pumped into the
financial system to revive the interbank market and encourage
bank lending.	
    Euribor rates have dropped by more than 40 percent as a
result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has poured into financial
markets since December in the form of 3-year loans.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.794 percent from 0.800 percent, hitting the lowest level
since July 2010.	
    Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.097 percent from 1.103 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.433 percent from 1.440
percent.	
    The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, remained at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates
 fell to 0.349 percent from 0.359 percent.	
    Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010. 	
    Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and that official interest rates stay at
their current record low of 1 percent for an extended spell.	
    The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money
market but the situation remains difficult. Banks are parking
much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility,
with the latest data showing the amount at 770 billion euros.	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.