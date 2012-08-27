Euribor rates fall to new lows on ECB rate cut hopes

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Monday as weak economic surveys bolstered expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis. The fall in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.293 percent from 0.295 percent on Friday. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.558 percent from 0.564 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates were steady at 0.092 percent, while Eonia overnight rates ticked down to 0.107 percent from 0.108 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.749 percent from 0.752 percent, while overnight dollar rates eased to 0.309 percent from 0.312 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 329 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 525 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)