Euribor rates steady as Italy seeks to exit stalemate

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Wednesday as investors waited for Italy's political parties to find a way forward after an inconclusive election gave none of them a parliamentary majority. The political stalemate in Italy threatens a renewal of the euro zone crisis. But, in a development that should help keep interbank rates low, banks will return to the ECB less than expected of 3-year crisis loans on Wednesday. Lower payback means the banking system will be awash with cash and excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep downward pressure on market interest rates. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.336 percent from 0.338 percent, while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.065 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.50900 percent from 0.50700 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.31800 percent from 0.32000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system remains high at 468 billion euros. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.