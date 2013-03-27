FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates fall as Cyprus takes control of battered banks
#Financials
March 27, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates fall as Cyprus takes control of battered banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Wednesday after Cyprus averted a default by
agreeing a rescue package with international lenders,
alleviating concern of lending freezing up due to increasing
distrust between banks.
    In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to
shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on
uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians.
    With banks due to reopen on Thursday, Cyprus was finalising
capital control measures on Wednesday to prevent a run on the
banks by depositors anxious about their savings. 
    The ECB said emergency liquidity would be provided to
Cyprus' banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.212
percent from 0.213 percent.
    The six-month rate eased to 0.335 percent from 0.337
percent, and the one-week rate dropped to 0.085
percent from 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
was unchanged at 0.064 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.51200 percent from 0.51111 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.33100 percent from 0.33000 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 364 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

