Key Euribor rate rises after strong German data

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose slightly on Monday, finding a floor after improving economic data reduced expectations of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank. On Friday, the Ifo survey showed German business morale improved far more than expected in May, rebounding after two months of falls and suggesting Europe's largest economy is slowly picking up speed after a sluggish first quarter. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, firmed to 0.201 percent from 0.200 percent, bumping along a support level after a steady downtrend since mid-March. The six-month rate edged up to 0.295 percent from 0.294 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.084 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.081 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.27889 percent from 0.28444 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 270 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)