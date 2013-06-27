Euribor rates sink as ECB sticks to loose policy mode

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates continued to ease on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it was still far from exiting its crisis-fighting policies. ECB President Mario Draghi and several fellow policymakers said the central bank was ready to take fresh action if needed, dousing expectations it could follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead and set out a plan to unwind growth-supporting measures. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.219 percent from 0.222 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.337 percent from 0.343 percent and the one-week rate decreased to 0.095 percent from 0.105 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched up to 0.084 percent from 0.079 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.45000 percent from 0.45556 percent and one-week rates down at 0.28556 percent from 0.29333 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 264 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)