FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB rate cut hopes drive Euribor rates to new lows
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

ECB rate cut hopes drive Euribor rates to new lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates hit
new all-time lows on Tuesday as weak monetary data fuelled
expectations the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as
soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis.
    The reduction in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank
rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money
markets with cheap longer-term loans.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.290
percent from 0.293 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.553
percent from 0.558 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 remained unchanged at 0.092 percent, while Eonia
overnight rates ticked up to 0.110 percent from 0.107
percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.747 percent from 0.749
percent, while overnight dollar rates inched up to 0.310 percent
from 0.309 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 333 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 524 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.