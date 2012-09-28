FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates slip on ECB rate cut hopes
September 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates slip on ECB rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell again on Friday, hitting record lows on expectations
the European Central Bank could cut rates before year-end as the
debt crisis weighs.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.220
percent from 0.221 percent the previous day.
    Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late
last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans. 
    The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent at its September policy meeting and said the euro
zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had
previously expected. 
   Six-month Euribor rates dipped to 0.437 percent
from 0.442 percent. One-week rates ticked up to
0.083 percent from 0.082 percent while Eonia overnight rates
 dropped to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.635 percent from 0.644
percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.322 percent from
0.317 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 289 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 539 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

