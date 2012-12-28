FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates tick up as ECB rate cut hopes fade
December 28, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates tick up as ECB rate cut hopes fade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates ticked up on Friday after comments from a clutch
of European Central Bank policymakers since the bank's monthly
meeting eroded hopes for another official rate cut.
    Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said
last week he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB cutting its
deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding that "our
(monetary) policy is very accommodative".
    Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the
logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a
record low of 0.75 percent. A third board member, Peter Praet,
said earlier this month there is little room to cut.
    The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year. 
    Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying that there
had been a "wide discussion" in the Governing Council about
rates, had fuelled expectation shortly after the policy meeting
that the bank could cut rates further.  
    On Friday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked up to 0.186 percent from 0.185 percent.
    The six-month rate inched higher to 0.320 percent from 0.319
percent while the one-week rate dropped to 0.082
percent from 0.089 percent. 
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.55000 percent from 0.57462 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.44000 percent from 0.63692 percent.
    
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

