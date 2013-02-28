FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates dip on bleak economic readout
February 28, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates dip on bleak economic readout

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates dipped on Thursday as a batch of weak economic data
highlighted the euro zone's fragile state, boosting hopes the
European Central Bank could loosen policy further to support a
recovery.
    Banks also returned to the ECB less than expected of 3-year
crisis loans on Wednesday, keeping the banking
system awash with cash and excess liquidity high enough to keep
downward pressure on market interest rates.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.209
percent from 0.210 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.334 percent from 0.336 percent,
while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.056 percent
from 0.065 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50222 from 0.50900 percent and one-week rates
easing to 0.31333 percent from 0.31800 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system remains high at 405 billion euros. ECB President Mario
Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates
face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200
billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Patrick Graham)

