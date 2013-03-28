Euribor rates steady after banks tap ECB funding

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates showed little change on Thursday after banks stocked up on European Central Bank funds this week, ensuring the euro zone financial system is awash with cash as banks in Cyprus reopen. Banks in Cyprus opened their doors on Thursday for the first time in almost two weeks, with tight controls on transactions to prevent a run on deposits after the island was forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package to avert bankruptcy. To ensure the euro zone financial system is lubricated properly, the ECB is already offering banks unlimited liquidity with loans up to 3 months, and reserves the option to provide them with more funding certainty over a longer horizon by laying on another 3-year funding operation, as it did a year ago. Banks took 123.239 billion euros ($157.51 billion) at a seven-day ECB lending operation on Tuesday, and 9.113 billion euros at a three-month operation on Wednesday. Both allotments were broadly in line with the forecasts in a Reuters poll of traders. The ECB has said emergency liquidity will be provided to Cyprus banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.211 percent on Thursday from to 0.212 percent. The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.335 percent, and the one-week rate eased to 0.083 percent from 0.085 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.067 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.51400 percent from 0.51200 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.33100 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 365 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)