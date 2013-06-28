FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates dip as ECB sticks to loose policy mode
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates dip as ECB sticks to loose policy mode

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased further on Friday, extending their fall after the
European Central Bank said earlier this week it was still far
from exiting its crisis-fighting policies.
    ECB President Mario Draghi and several fellow policymakers
said the central bank was ready to take fresh action if needed,
dousing expectations it could follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's
lead and set out a plan to unwind growth-supporting measures.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that
the U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for the central
bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later
this year. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.218
percent from 0.219 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.335 percent from
0.337 percent and the one-week rate dipped to
0.094 percent from 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 bucked the downtrend and inched up to 0.086 percent
from 0.084 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.44889 percent from 0.45000 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.28333 percent from 0.28556 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 268 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.