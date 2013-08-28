FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate steady as recovery looks patchy
August 28, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Key Euribor rate steady as recovery looks patchy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday after European Central
Bank policymakers offered mixed views on the prospect of further
interest rate cuts.
    The euro zone economy emerged from recession in the second
quarter and a survey last week showed business activity across
the euro zone picked up this month at a faster pace than
expected. 
    German business sentiment surged to its highest level in 16
months in August, data from think-tank Ifo showed on Tuesday.
But ECB data on Wednesday showed that loans to the private
sector contracted at the fastest pace on record in July.
    ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last week he saw no
reason at the moment to cut rates. Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday he saw
no change in the ECB's monetary policy stance. 
    But Cypriot central bank governor Panicos Demetriades told
Bloomberg that a rate cut was still "on the cards", but added
that the most recent data was "more encouraging".
    The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5.
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.225 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.344
percent from 0.345 percent and the one-week rate 
inched lower to 0.105 percent from 0.106 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate edged up to 0.080 percent from 0.078
percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50667 percent from 0.50833 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.30667 percent from 0.30833 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 238 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
    A Reuters poll of traders showed last week they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
 
    The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
