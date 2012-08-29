Euribor rates hit new all-time lows on ECB rate cut hopes

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Wednesday as expectations grew that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis. The reduction in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.288 percent from 0.290 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.549 percent from 0.553 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates remained unchanged at 0.092 percent, while Eonia overnight rates ticked up to 0.111 percent from 0.110 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.743 percent from 0.747 percent and overnight dollar rates also fell to 0.308 percent from 0.310 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 332 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB edged up to 529 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)