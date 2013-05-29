FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates tick up after German states' inflation rises
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Euribor rates tick up after German states' inflation rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose slightly on Wednesday, as markets wait for new
inflation data, seen as key indicator for more monetary easing
by the European Central Bank.
    Germany is due to release preliminary inflation data for May
later on Wednesday. Data released by some German states showed
that inflation rose in May, which could make the central bank
wary of easing policy further. Inflation data for the euro zone
as a whole will be released on Friday.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.200
percent from 0.199 percent.
    The six-month rate inched up to 0.298 percent from 0.297
percent and the one-week rate increased to 0.087
percent from 0.085 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
rose to 0.084 percent from 0.082 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.28111 percent from 0.27778 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 268 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.