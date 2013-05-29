Euribor rates tick up after German states' inflation rises

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose slightly on Wednesday, as markets wait for new inflation data, seen as key indicator for more monetary easing by the European Central Bank. Germany is due to release preliminary inflation data for May later on Wednesday. Data released by some German states showed that inflation rose in May, which could make the central bank wary of easing policy further. Inflation data for the euro zone as a whole will be released on Friday. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.200 percent from 0.199 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.298 percent from 0.297 percent and the one-week rate increased to 0.087 percent from 0.085 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.084 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.28111 percent from 0.27778 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 268 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)