Euribor rates edge up as banks repay LTRO money

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Wednesday after banks decided to repay billions of euros in crisis loans to the European Central Bank in a move that will suck money out of the financial system. The ECB said on Friday that 278 banks would return early a total 137.2 billion euros ($183 billion) of the three-year loans they took in December 2011. The banks repay the money on Wednesday, using the earliest repayment opportunity. A Reuters poll had forecast a return of 100 billion euros. The larger-than-expected early repayment is a sign that at least parts of the financial system are returning to health. Banks can, however, stock up on shorter-term ECB loans. Also on Tuesday, banks took 124.1 billion euros in the usual weekly opportunity for seven-day ECB funding and on Wednesday there is a monthly offering of three-month loans. A major take-up in the tenders would reduce the impact of the 3-year loan payback and send market rates back down.  Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can repay the money early on a voluntary basis weekly from now on and while the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, a significant repayment could drive rates higher. Reuters calculations show there was still around 590 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks before the repayment, which will temper upward pressure on rates for time to come. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.230 percent from 0.226 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.376 percent from 0.373 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.074 percent from 0.073 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.48000 percent from 0.48273 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.33273 percent from 0.33182 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.