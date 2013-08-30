Key Euribor rate dips with inflation slowdown

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate dipped on Friday after European Central Bank policymakers vowed to keep interest rates low for some time and as euro zone inflation slowed in August. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said financial markets should not expect the ECB to raise interest rates for the foreseeable future as long as expectations for inflation remain steady. A slowdown in euro zone inflation gave the ECB food for thought ahead of a Sept. 5 policy meeting. The Governing Council discussed cutting rates in July but decided against and instead said it would keep rates at record lows for an extended period. Signs of economic recovery have since reduced pressure for a cut but policymakers may have a rethink after EU statistics office Eurostat said on Friday euro zone inflation is expected to slow to 1.3 percent in August from 1.6 percent in July. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, duly fell on Friday to 0.224 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.343 percent from 0.345 percent and the one-week rate dipped to 0.098 percent from 0.100 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.076 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.50833 percent and one-week rates down at 0.30667 percent from 0.30833 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 237 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". A Reuters poll of traders showed last week they did not expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level. The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)