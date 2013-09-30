Key Euribor rate ticks up as excess liquidity falls

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose slightly on Monday after excess liquidity in the euro money markets fell to its lowest level in almost two years. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in addition to what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone banking sector is at 208 billion euros, the lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Also, market expectations for fresh European Central Bank action at its meeting on Thursday have waned. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said last week the ECB was monitoring money market rates, and had a number of tools it could use if needed. "It's not an urgent decision," he said. ECB President Mario Draghi said a week ago the central bank was ready to use any instrument, including more long-term loans, if needed to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery. Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in the euro zone, decreasing the need for the ECB to act. Optimism in the euro zone's economy brightened for the fifth month running and hit a 2-year high in September, driven by improving confidence across all sectors and confirming that a recovery is underway, data showed on Friday. But Draghi is still seeking to keep market interest rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus earlier this month. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.340 percent from 0.338 percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.085 percent from 0.082 percent on Friday. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)