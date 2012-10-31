Euribor rates resume downtrend as liquidity weighs

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates resumed a year-long trend of declines on Wednesday after a brief pause the previous day, pushed lower by large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.197 percent from 0.198 percent, having inched up the day before. The six-month rate eased to 0.389 percent from 0.391 percent. The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.079 percent and the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.088 percent from 0.089 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.57846 percent from 0.58231 percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.33000 percent from 0.30692 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 671 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)