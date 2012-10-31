FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates resume downtrend as liquidity weighs
October 31, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates resume downtrend as liquidity weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates resumed a year-long trend of declines on Wednesday
after a brief pause the previous day, pushed lower by large
amounts of excess liquidity in money markets.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.197
percent from 0.198 percent, having inched up the day before.
    The six-month rate eased to 0.389 percent from 0.391
percent. The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.079
percent and the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.088
percent from 0.089 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last
November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with
ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by
removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.57846 percent from 0.58231 percent. Overnight rates
rose to 0.33000 percent from 0.30692 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 671 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
    With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight. 
    Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.  
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
