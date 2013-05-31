FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates steady, inflation rise tames rate cut expectations
May 31, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates steady, inflation rise tames rate cut expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - The main Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were unchanged on Friday, holding steady after a
rise in euro zone inflation and as the European Central Bank
weighs up whether to take fresh policy action next week.
    Unemployment in the euro zone reached a new high and annual
inflation ticked up to 1.4 percent in May, from 1.2 percent in
April, easing concerns about deflation to some extent and taking
some pressure off the ECB to do more. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi said this month that the bank
would monitor economic data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate, currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. 
    But ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday
that the bank had not yet decided whether to cut into negative
territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding
their money overnight. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.2 percent.
    The six-month rate inched down to 0.298 percent from 0.299
percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.073
percent from 0.076 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46111 percent and one-week rates easing to
0.27667 percent from 0.28111 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 259 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

