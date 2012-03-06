UPDATE 1-ECB cash flood pushes Euribor rates to 17-month low

* 3-mth Euribor rates fall to lowest since Oct. 2010 * Banks take lowest amount since Nov. 2001 in weekly tender * ECB overnight deposits hit record high at 827.5 bln euros (Adds results from weekly tender) FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates continued to fall on Tuesday, under pressure from the one trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year liquidity the ECB has pumped into the money market over the last two months to fend off a credit crunch. The second 530 billion euro dose of cheap European Central Bank cash came after banks took 489 billion euros in the December tranche and is seen pushing bank-to-bank lending rates below the record lows seen in March 2010. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.920 percent from 0.934 percent, the lowest level since October 2010. Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.229 percent from 1.242 percent, while 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.561 percent from 1.572 percent. The three-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess liquidity in the money market to a record 813 billion euros according to Reuters calculations, smashing the previous record of 535 billion euros set earlier this year. Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to 0.323 percent from 0.328 percent, while overnight rates fell to 0.351 percent from 0.360 percent the previous day. Three-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. But the market believes that rates may fall even further than in 2010, also taking into account that the euro zone's economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the last quarter of last year, with potential for a fully fledged recession this year. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating three-month rates would fall to 0.665 percent by June, with an additional drop to 0.630 percent - below the previous record low - by September. Having soaked up the ECB's three-year funds earlier, banks are now reducing their intake of short-term money. Banks took just 17.5 billion euros in the ECB's weekly main refinancing operation - the lowest amount since November 2001. The first cash injection in December helped the euro zone avoid a credit crunch, with bank lending to companies stabilising in January, ECB data showed last week. The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money market and demand for bonds from euro zone states such as Spain and Italy. Money market experts also report that some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market. But banks are still parking a large amount of money overnight at the ECB. Overnight deposits shot up to record highs after the ECB paid out its second tranche of three-year loans last week and reached 827.5 billion euros on Tuesday. The ECB wants last week's second three-year tender to be the last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds. Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)