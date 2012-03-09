FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-ECB cash fuels decline in interbank rates
#Credit RSS
March 9, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 6 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-ECB cash fuels decline in interbank rates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* 3-mo Euribor falls to lowest level since Sept. 2010
    * Unchanged ECB interest rates, comments have little impact
    * Successful Greek debt swap to support debt markets

 (Adds background, quotes)	
    By Eva Kuehnen	
    FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending
rates in Europe hit a fresh 17-month low on Friday as the
European Central Bank's injection of more than one trillion
euros into the banking system applied further downward pressure,
a day after the bank kept interest rates unchanged. 	
    The ECB kept its benchmark rate at a record of low of 1
percent for a third month running as expected, after completing
two massive injections of cheap three-year cash into the euro
zone banking system. 	
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third
over the last few months, fuelled by the ECB's extraordinary
lending operations in December and February, and are now homing
in on the record lows they hit in early 2010. 	
    Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said ECB
President Mario Draghi's surprise warning on inflation following
Thursday's policy meeting - suggesting the bank is unlikely to
cut rates further - had not had an impact on the market. 	
    "I don't think this has changed the picture," Jacq
said. "Because we know that we are in for at least quarters of
very, very low rates and ... Euribor over the coming weeks will
be more driven by the large excess of liquidity rather than
expectation on ECB rates." 	
    Greece's successful bond exchange with private creditors,
averting the immediate risk of an uncontrolled default, was a
confidence boost and would benefit sovereign debt markets such
as Italy and Spain.   	
     "Clearly the fact that Greece will cut its debt by roughly
100 billion euros is good news. This can restore more confidence
in the sovereign space," Jacq said.   	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.894 percent from 0.902 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.	
    Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
 fell to 1.203 percent from 1.213 percent and
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.535
percent from 1.544 percent.	
    The ECB's two three-year cash injections in December and
February have pushed excess liquidity in the money market to
record levels of about 790 billion euros, according
to Reuters calculations.	
    Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.318 percent from 0.319 percent, while overnight rates 
bucked the trend rising to 0.359 percent from 0.355 percent.	
    The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.80329
percent from 0.81429 percent. The rate has dropped by almost
half a percentage point this year.     	
    The enormous amount of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead, the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.	
   	
    	
    APPROACHING THE RECORD LOW	
    Three-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money - also known as LTRO - back in December, but are still
well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.	
    "One of the main achievements of the LTRO is the significant
removal of the refinancing risk for a large portion of the
banking sector in the euro zone," said Gianluca Ziglio, interest
rate strategist at UBS. 	
    Three-month rates are expected to fall further as the ECB
money works through the system but the market does not believe
they will fall below their 2010 low, reached when interest rates
were also at 1 percent. 	
    Euribor futures <0#FEI:> - instruments usually used to gauge
market expectations of moves in ECB benchmark rates - showed
markets were anticipating three-month rates will fall to 0.695
percent by June, and to 0.655 percent by September.	
    Draghi said on Thursday the three-year loans had been "an
unquestionable success", improving the risk environment and
reopening debt markets as well as - with limitations - the
interbank market.	
    But he left little doubt that unless there was a relapse in
the debt crisis, the ECB had now done all it planned to in terms
of extraordinary measures and that governments and banks needed
to take up the baton. 	
    The cash has calmed euro zone bond markets such as Spain and
Italy and money market experts reported some banks are now
prepared to lend to peers for as long as three months, a marked
improvement from a month ago when even one-month loans were hard
to find in the open market.	
    "For the secured market, we definitely see an improvement,"
said Peter Schaffrick, fixed income strategist, RBC Capital
Markets. 	
    "The secured lending market has opened up quite a bit also
for poorer names in terms of underlying, say for Italian or
something. Back in 2011 there was absolutely nothing going
through," Schaffrick added. 	
	
 (Editing by Catherine Evans)

