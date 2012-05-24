MONEY MARKETS-Euribor rates hit 2-yr lows as ECB cash weighs

(Adds Libor price) FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new two-year lows on Thursday as the ECB's injections of ultra-cheap, three-year funding kept downward pressure on money markets. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system since the end of last year, and interbank rates have fallen by half since. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Thursday to 0.677 percent from 0.680 percent. The equivalent Libor rate, compiled from London-based banks, also slipped, falling to a 13-month low of 0.60436 percent. Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates hovered near all-time lows, staying at 0.318 percent, while overnight rates dipped to 0.335 percent from 0.336 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates inched up to 0.926 percent from 0.925 percent, while overnight rates dropped to 0.313 percent from 0.314 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 762 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Tensions were further highlighted on Thursday as borrowing of costly ECB overnight loans rose to almost 4 billion euros, the highest since mid-March (for story click ) Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and William James in London)