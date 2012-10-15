Euribor rates resume fall on liquidity glut

(Adds Libor rates) FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Key European bank-to-bank lending rates fell again on Monday after steadying on Friday, resuming a shift lower under the weight of the large amounts of excess cash poured into money markets by central banks. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.209 percent from 0.210 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.414 percent from 0.415 percent. Benchmark euro Libor rates also resumed their grind down, with three-month rates inching to fresh lows of 0.13786 percent. Shorter term one-week Euribor rates slipped to 0.08 percent on Monday. Overnight Eonia rates fell to 0.092 percent from 0.095 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were down, with three-month rates falling to 0.60308 percent from 0.61385 percent and overnight rates dipping to 0.30308 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system remains extremely high at about 682 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With that set to continue for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. However, after initial interest in the idea, some policymakers have expressed reservations about it. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and Kirsten Donovan in London)